Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 35.77% and a net margin of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Las Vegas Sands to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Shares of LVS stock opened at $57.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $47.39 and a 52-week high of $69.60. The company has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.71 and its 200 day moving average is $59.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.77%.

In related news, General Counsel Kathleen Bender Patton sold 2,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $71,484.80. Also, EVP Lawrence A. Jacobs sold 66,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $4,010,686.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,686.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Argus downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.10.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.