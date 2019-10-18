Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Raises Holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 51.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 17.1% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 14,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

CHMI stock opened at $12.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day moving average of $15.33. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $19.35. The company has a market cap of $216.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.43.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 89.15% and a positive return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $5.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a 0.49000 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 15.4%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is 71.11%.

CHMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

