Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 17.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,861 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $618,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,964 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,841,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NWBI opened at $16.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.88. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.46 and a twelve month high of $18.81.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $115.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.86 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NWBI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Northwest Bancshares Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.