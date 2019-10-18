Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) by 315.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Delek US were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Delek US by 353.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 506,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,436,000 after purchasing an additional 394,557 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in Delek US during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Delek US by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 9,018 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Delek US by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Delek US by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

DK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Delek US from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Delek US from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Cowen downgraded Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.49.

NYSE:DK opened at $36.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Delek US Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $44.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.64. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.66.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.40. Delek US had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings Inc will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Louis Labella sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $52,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Frederec Green sold 6,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $286,776.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

