Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $315,000 Holdings in ProShares Ultra Utilities (NYSEARCA:UPW)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Utilities (NYSEARCA:UPW) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 1.74% of ProShares Ultra Utilities worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ProShares Ultra Utilities by 13.6% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period.

UPW opened at $67.88 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Utilities has a twelve month low of $43.90 and a twelve month high of $71.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.51.

ProShares Ultra Utilities (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

