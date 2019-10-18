Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 5,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 39,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Frank W. Baier bought 5,000 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.99 per share, with a total value of $99,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,837.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen T. Boswell bought 10,500 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.47 per share, for a total transaction of $214,935.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 21,519 shares of company stock valued at $327,766. Corporate insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

CNOB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Stephens raised ConnectOne Bancorp from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

CNOB opened at $22.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $785.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ConnectOne Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $23.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.64.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $47.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.88 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 27.54%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp Inc will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 14th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.14%.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

