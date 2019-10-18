Kryll (KRL) Reaches One Day Volume of $549.00

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 18th. One Kryll token can now be bought for $0.0567 or 0.00000714 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid and IDEX. In the last seven days, Kryll has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. Kryll has a market cap of $1.39 million and $549.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012664 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00227616 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.79 or 0.01121740 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000797 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00029830 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00089168 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Kryll

Kryll’s genesis date was April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,510,580 tokens. Kryll’s official message board is medium.com/@kryll_io . Kryll’s official website is kryll.io . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Kryll

Kryll can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kryll should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kryll using one of the exchanges listed above.

