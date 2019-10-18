Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.33.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KRNT shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $35.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kornit Digital by 268.2% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,943,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,724 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,249,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,555,000 after buying an additional 649,662 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 752.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 648,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,518,000 after buying an additional 572,061 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,954,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,532,000 after buying an additional 390,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kornit Digital during the second quarter valued at about $10,142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kornit Digital stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $32.74. 5,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,666. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.91. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Kornit Digital has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $33.54. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 135.92 and a beta of 1.10.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Kornit Digital had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $43.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

