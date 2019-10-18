Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) Stock Position Increased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) by 115.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARP Americas LP raised its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 13,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Qtron Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. 51.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $44.60. 21,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,172. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68 and a beta of -0.13. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $51.08.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 34.59%. The company had revenue of $281.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.55 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 11.76%.

KL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. CIBC set a $67.00 target price on Kirkland Lake Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Roth Capital lowered Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Kirkland Lake Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.28.

Kirkland Lake Gold Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

