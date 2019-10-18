Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €48.00 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KGX. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Pareto Securities set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on Kion Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on Kion Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kion Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €57.24 ($66.55).

Get Kion Group alerts:

KGX stock opened at €50.02 ($58.16) on Monday. Kion Group has a 1 year low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a 1 year high of €81.82 ($95.14). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €46.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is €50.88.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.