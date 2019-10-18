KickCoin (KICK) Price Tops $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

KickCoin (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 18th. KickCoin has a market cap of $1.52 million and $62,317.00 worth of KickCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KickCoin has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One KickCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, HitBTC, Bancor Network and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012624 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00228346 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.77 or 0.01142337 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000798 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00029820 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00089275 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

KickCoin Token Profile

KickCoin was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickCoin’s total supply is 1,690,795,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,641,170,126 tokens. KickCoin’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KickCoin is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for KickCoin is medium.com/@kickico . The official website for KickCoin is www.kickico.com

Buying and Selling KickCoin

KickCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, Bancor Network, CoinBene, Mercatox, Gate.io, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bibox, HitBTC, YoBit and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

