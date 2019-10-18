Kibo Energy (LON:KIBO) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.96

Shares of Kibo Energy PLC (LON:KIBO) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.96 and traded as low as $0.42. Kibo Energy shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 422,976 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 million and a P/E ratio of -0.75.

Kibo Energy Company Profile

Kibo Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops coal and other minerals in Africa. It also explores for nickel, gold, and platinum group metals. The company's flagship project is the Mbeya coal to power project that comprises 22 tenements located in south-western Tanzania.

