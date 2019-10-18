Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Now Covered by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “positive” rating and a $115.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 19.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KEYS. ValuEngine cut Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Citigroup set a $100.00 price target on Keysight Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.70.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $96.45 on Friday. Keysight Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $53.21 and a fifty-two week high of $102.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.22. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jay Alexander sold 18,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total transaction of $1,698,478.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,315,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,167 shares of company stock worth $2,299,535. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 23,251.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,064,396 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $275,214,000 after buying an additional 3,051,273 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,754,203 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $414,185,000 after buying an additional 2,048,611 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,859,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,424,307,000 after buying an additional 1,398,576 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 208.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,167,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,848,000 after buying an additional 789,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,232,699 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $290,329,000 after buying an additional 768,856 shares during the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

