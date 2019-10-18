Kew Media Group (TSE:KEW) Shares Down 0.5%

Kew Media Group Inc (TSE:KEW) was down 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$6.48 and last traded at C$6.61, approximately 6,300 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 13,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.64.

The company has a market capitalization of $84.81 million and a P/E ratio of 98.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.04, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Get Kew Media Group alerts:

Kew Media Group (TSE:KEW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.43. The business had revenue of C$69.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$54.73 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Kew Media Group Inc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Kew Media Group Inc operates as an independent content production company. It develops, produces, and distributes multiplatform, mass-audience, and returnable content in various genres, including factual, reality, lifestyle, drama, comedy, and documentary. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Kew Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kew Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.