Kew Media Group (TSE:KEW) Shares Down 0.5%

Kew Media Group Inc (TSE:KEW) was down 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$6.48 and last traded at C$6.61, approximately 6,300 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 13,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.64.

The company has a market capitalization of $84.81 million and a P/E ratio of 98.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.04, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Kew Media Group (TSE:KEW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.43. The business had revenue of C$69.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$54.73 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Kew Media Group Inc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Kew Media Group Company Profile (TSE:KEW)

Kew Media Group Inc operates as an independent content production company. It develops, produces, and distributes multiplatform, mass-audience, and returnable content in various genres, including factual, reality, lifestyle, drama, comedy, and documentary. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

