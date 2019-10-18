Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 91.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on KMR. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on shares of Kenmare Resources in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Kenmare Resources from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 380 ($4.97) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of LON:KMR opened at GBX 235 ($3.07) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 241.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 210.94. The company has a market capitalization of $257.57 million and a PE ratio of 5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.45. Kenmare Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 174 ($2.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 259 ($3.38).

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company primarily in Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the north east coast of Mozambique that contains heavy mineral reserves, such as ilmenite and rutile titanium minerals primarily used to produce titanium dioxide pigment, as well as zircon.

