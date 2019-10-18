Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Acquired by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.51, for a total value of $6,151,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,037,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

K has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price target on Kellogg and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kellogg from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.22.

NYSE K traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $61.91. The stock had a trading volume of 91,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,926. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $72.98. The company has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.53.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.91% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.66%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

