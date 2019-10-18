KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $540.17

Shares of KAZ Minerals PLC (LON:KAZ) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $540.17 and traded as high as $440.60. KAZ Minerals shares last traded at $434.10, with a volume of 1,806,548 shares traded.

Several analysts have commented on KAZ shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of KAZ Minerals from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 675 ($8.82) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of KAZ Minerals from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 755 ($9.87) price objective on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of KAZ Minerals from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 681.54 ($8.91).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 418.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 540.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.76. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.39.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. KAZ Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.07%.

In other KAZ Minerals news, insider Andrew Southam sold 147,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 398 ($5.20), for a total value of £587,479.84 ($767,646.47). Also, insider Lynda Armstrong purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 398 ($5.20) per share, with a total value of £7,960 ($10,401.15).

KAZ Minerals Company Profile (LON:KAZ)

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

