Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $31.67 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.51) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Karuna Therapeutics an industry rank of 88 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KRTX shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Karuna Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of KRTX stock traded up $2.29 on Friday, hitting $15.58. 58,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,190. Karuna Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.24 and a one year high of $29.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.26.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($146.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($144.83). On average, analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,622,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,077,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,278,000. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,507,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.98% of the company’s stock.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.