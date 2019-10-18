Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The transportation company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $747.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.39 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 20.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS.

Shares of NYSE KSU traded up $8.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.73. 77,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,440. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $90.55 and a one year high of $136.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 24.12%.

In other news, Director Lu M. Cordova sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,484. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 6,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.39, for a total value of $871,347.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,730 shares of company stock worth $1,482,378 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KSU shares. Cascend Securities cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Cowen set a $136.00 price objective on Kansas City Southern and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.29.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

