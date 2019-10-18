Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $172.92 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) to post $172.92 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Kadant’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $172.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $174.51 million. Kadant reported sales of $165.75 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadant will report full year sales of $705.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $701.00 million to $708.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $740.83 million, with estimates ranging from $729.00 million to $746.91 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kadant.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.31. Kadant had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $177.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Kadant’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KAI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research set a $107.00 price target on shares of Kadant and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Kadant currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.03.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 4,000 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $340,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,653.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 10,000 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.67, for a total transaction of $936,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 94,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,815,939.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,810. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Kadant in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Kadant by 838.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kadant in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Kadant in the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kadant in the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000. 93.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KAI traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.04. 34,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,450. Kadant has a 1 year low of $76.44 and a 1 year high of $103.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $962.75 million, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th.

Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

