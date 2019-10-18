Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Just Energy Group Inc. is engaged in the sale of natural gas and/or electricity to residential and commercial customers under long-term fixed-price and price-protected contracts. It also offers green products through its JustGreen and JustClean programs. Just Energy also sells and rents high efficiency and tankless water heaters, air conditioners and furnaces to Ontario residents. It also produces and sells wheat-based ethanol through its subsidiary Terra Grain Fuels. Just Energy Group Inc. is based in Toronto. “

JE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Just Energy Group in a report on Friday, August 16th. B. Riley set a $6.00 price target on Just Energy Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. CIBC raised Just Energy Group from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity cut Just Energy Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Just Energy Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Shares of JE traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.38. 54,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,025,080. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.69 million, a P/E ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Just Energy Group has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $4.42.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($1.89). The business had revenue of $670.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.86 million. Just Energy Group had a negative net margin of 9.76% and a negative return on equity of 325.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Just Energy Group will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JE. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Just Energy Group in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Just Energy Group in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Just Energy Group by 36.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Just Energy Group by 172.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 17,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Just Energy Group in the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. 28.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

