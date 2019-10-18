JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY) Shares Purchased by Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 3,755.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $259,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 285.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 4,301 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 321.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $344,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF stock remained flat at $$51.44 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 12,584 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.97. JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $49.82 and a 52 week high of $56.51.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.213 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF’s previous — dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th.

