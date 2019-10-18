JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $121.07, but opened at $119.96. JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares last traded at $119.70, with a volume of 722,547 shares.

The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Buckingham Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.94.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 83,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total value of $9,993,014.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,197 shares in the company, valued at $47,175,776.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $109.91 per share, with a total value of $2,000,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,737.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JPM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,432.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,689,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,648,497,000 after acquiring an additional 22,754,332 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,689,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,648,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,745,215 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11,601.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,973,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931,461 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $331,575,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,563,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.01. The company has a market capitalization of $372.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

