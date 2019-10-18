JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,027.2% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $35,000. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $120.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $383.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $91.11 and a twelve month high of $121.59.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.36 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

In related news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 83,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total value of $9,993,014.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 393,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,175,776.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,362.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,804 shares in the company, valued at $857,737.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Buckingham Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

