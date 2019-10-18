JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) PT Raised to $132.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target increased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $131.00 to $132.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.14% from the stock’s previous close.

JPM has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $120.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.94.

JPM stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.95. 5,307,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,094,956. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $91.11 and a 52-week high of $121.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.53 and a 200-day moving average of $112.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 24.70%. The business had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 83,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total value of $9,993,014.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 393,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,175,776.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,362.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,737.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,432.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,689,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,497,000 after acquiring an additional 22,754,332 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,689,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,745,215 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11,601.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,973,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931,461 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,575,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,563,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,575 shares during the period. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

