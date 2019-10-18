JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades BORAL LTD NEW/S (OTCMKTS:BOALY) to Neutral

BORAL LTD NEW/S (OTCMKTS:BOALY) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BOALY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of BORAL LTD NEW/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of BORAL LTD NEW/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of BORAL LTD NEW/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOALY opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. BORAL LTD NEW/S has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $17.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.75.

Boral Limited manufactures and supplies building and construction materials in Australia, the United States, and Asia. It offers asphalt, blocks, bricks, cementitious materials, concrete, pavers and retaining walls, plasterboards, quarry materials, roof tiles, fly ash, light building products and windows, and stones, as well as roofing and masonry, and timber products.

