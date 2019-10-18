JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €88.00 Price Target

Danone (EPA:BN) has been given a €88.00 ($102.33) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €72.50 ($84.30) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €80.23 ($93.29).

Shares of EPA:BN opened at €72.40 ($84.19) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €79.79. Danone has a twelve month low of €61.87 ($71.94) and a twelve month high of €72.13 ($83.87).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

