Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.74% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The Joint Corp. is a healthcare franchisor of chiropractic clinics. The Company’s plans include: Single Visit, Premium Wellness Plan and Wellness Plan. It also provides a family wellness plan. The Company also provides removal of subluxations. It operates its clinics across: Albany, New York; Austin, Texas; Brentwood, California; Fort Mill, South Carolina; Lubbock, Texas; Lynnwood, Washington; Middletown, New Jersey; San Antonio, Texas; San Diego, California and Spartanburg, South Carolina, among others. The Joint Corp. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Joint in a research report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley set a $23.00 price target on Joint and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Joint from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Joint from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Joint presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Joint stock opened at $18.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $243.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 451.50 and a beta of 1.02. Joint has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $21.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.00 and its 200-day moving average is $17.76.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 million. Joint had a return on equity of 114.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Joint will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JYNT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Joint by 1,199.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Joint during the third quarter worth $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Joint during the first quarter worth $47,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Joint during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Joint during the second quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

About Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of March 07, 2019, the company operated 450 clinics in the United States.

