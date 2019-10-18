Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

JOUT has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sidoti cut shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Imperial Capital reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Outdoors from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

JOUT stock opened at $59.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $601.23 million, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.03. Johnson Outdoors has a 52 week low of $54.12 and a 52 week high of $91.90.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $176.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.30 million. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 7.74%. On average, analysts predict that Johnson Outdoors will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Johnson Outdoors news, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Johnson Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $60,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $842,923.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JOUT. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Johnson Outdoors in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 5,894.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the second quarter worth $102,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the second quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 8.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

