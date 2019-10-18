Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,268,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,288 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.0% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $293,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 725.9% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 50.0% in the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.18.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $137.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $121.00 and a fifty-two week high of $148.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.43 and a 200 day moving average of $134.82.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.54% and a net margin of 21.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.45%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Recommended Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.