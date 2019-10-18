Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sunoco in a report released on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sunoco’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SUN. Barclays set a $33.00 price target on Sunoco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $34.00 price target on Sunoco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Sunoco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Sunoco from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

NYSE:SUN opened at $32.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.77. Sunoco has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $34.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Sunoco in the second quarter valued at approximately $488,430,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunoco by 0.7% in the second quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 235,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,353,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunoco by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 196,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Sunoco by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 136,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Sunoco by 2.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 112,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

