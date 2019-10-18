Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “$300.00” Price Target for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen set a $140.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a buy rating and a $324.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $386.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sell rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tesla from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $266.76.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $262.42 on Tuesday. Tesla has a one year low of $176.99 and a one year high of $379.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $238.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion, a PE ratio of -45.88 and a beta of 0.52.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported ($2.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by ($0.76). Tesla had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla will post -7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson acquired 360 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $221.71 per share, for a total transaction of $79,815.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,815.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.45, for a total value of $3,456,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 287,723 shares in the company, valued at $66,305,765.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,300 shares of company stock worth $3,526,721 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in Tesla by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 775,005 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $186,675,000 after acquiring an additional 82,505 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Tesla by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Tesla by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,174 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

