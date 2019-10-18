Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Envista (NASDAQ:NVST)

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Envista’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NVST. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Envista in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Envista in a research report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Envista in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Envista in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Envista in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVST opened at $29.13 on Monday. Envista has a fifty-two week low of $25.65 and a fifty-two week high of $29.74.

In other news, CFO Howard H. Yu bought 2,000 shares of Envista stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $44,000.00. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei bought 10,000 shares of Envista stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Insiders have acquired 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $286,000 in the last quarter.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

