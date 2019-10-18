Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) a $9.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a $9.00 target price on Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

MITO has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.43.

Get Stealth BioTherapeutics alerts:

Shares of MITO stock opened at $6.37 on Tuesday. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

Further Reading: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.