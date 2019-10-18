Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:JSML) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:JSML) traded down 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $42.21 and last traded at $42.21, 100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.44.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.99.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.