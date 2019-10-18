Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Shares Sold by Sage Capital Advisors llc

Sage Capital Advisors llc lowered its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 26.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,863 shares during the quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 29,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 274,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 34.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNLA traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,100. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.83. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.90 and a fifty-two week high of $50.15.

