Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in Teligent Inc (NASDAQ:TLGT)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Teligent Inc (NASDAQ:TLGT) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 73,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teligent in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Teligent by 496.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 49,852 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Teligent in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teligent by 113.3% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,227,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Teligent in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Teligent alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TLGT. Raymond James downgraded Teligent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Teligent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teligent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

NASDAQ TLGT opened at $0.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.80. Teligent Inc has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Teligent had a negative return on equity of 102.17% and a negative net margin of 46.67%. The company had revenue of $18.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.58 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teligent Inc will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teligent

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. It offers generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teligent Inc (NASDAQ:TLGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Teligent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teligent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.