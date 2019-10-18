Jane Street Group LLC Takes $32,000 Position in Achieve Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ACHV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 12.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 35,607 shares during the last quarter. Searle & CO. raised its position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 80.4% during the second quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 132,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 59,092 shares during the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 24.4% during the second quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 524,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 102,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 152.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 165,667 shares during the last quarter. 18.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ACHV opened at $1.56 on Friday. Achieve Life Sciences Inc has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $4.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.64.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.17). On average, research analysts expect that Achieve Life Sciences Inc will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ACHV shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Achieve Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Achieve Life Sciences

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes smoking cessation aids in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

