Jane Street Group LLC Takes $27,000 Position in Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,733 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LONE. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lonestar Resources US by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,917,297 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 696,717 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lonestar Resources US by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,909 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 227,192 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Lonestar Resources US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lonestar Resources US by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 905,508 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 33,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lonestar Resources US by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 139,141 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.05% of the company’s stock.

LONE stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. Lonestar Resources US Inc has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $59.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.57 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.96.

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. Lonestar Resources US had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $52.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.44 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lonestar Resources US Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LONE shares. Northland Securities set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Lonestar Resources US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 57,491 net acres in Texas counties.

