Jane Street Group LLC Invests $42,000 in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,917 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 1,821.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 197,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 187,593 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 155,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 49,999 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 27,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,269,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 249,766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 26,650 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $4.00 price objective on Accuray and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BidaskClub raised Accuray from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Accuray presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.47.

In other news, CEO Joshua Levine sold 18,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total transaction of $49,022.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 959,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,608,871.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Joseph E. Whitters bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.62 per share, with a total value of $32,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 116,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,963.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,739 shares of company stock valued at $78,170. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ARAY opened at $2.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a market cap of $229.05 million, a PE ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.94. Accuray Incorporated has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $5.40.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $117.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.09 million. Accuray had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 26.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accuray Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

