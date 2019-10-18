James J. Filler Buys 414 Shares of Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Stock

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler bought 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $87.13 per share, for a total transaction of $36,071.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 725,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,207,674.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNBKA opened at $86.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.16. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.15 and a 52-week high of $95.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%.

CNBKA has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised Century Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Century Bancorp by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,232,000 after purchasing an additional 26,342 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Century Bancorp by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,515,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Century Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Century Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Century Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 33.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

