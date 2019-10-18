Jaguar Listed Property LLC Cuts Stock Position in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA)

Jaguar Listed Property LLC cut its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare Trust Of America accounts for approximately 3.1% of Jaguar Listed Property LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Jaguar Listed Property LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America were worth $4,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Healthcare Trust Of America in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Healthcare Trust Of America in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

NYSE HTA traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $30.19. 12,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,453,175. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.28. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 12 month low of $24.21 and a 12 month high of $30.16.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $171.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.38 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Healthcare Trust Of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.78%.

About Healthcare Trust Of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

