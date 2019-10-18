Jaguar Listed Property LLC Acquires New Shares in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Jaguar Listed Property LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,000. Equinix accounts for about 1.4% of Jaguar Listed Property LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Equinix by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,020,000 after acquiring an additional 15,275 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,278,000 after buying an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Equinix by 25.3% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Equinix from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Equinix from $505.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Equinix from $524.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Equinix from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $539.15.

In other news, CAO Simon Miller sold 385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.27, for a total value of $198,763.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,710.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.75, for a total value of $543,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,912.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,409 shares of company stock valued at $6,727,033. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EQIX traded down $3.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $572.47. 49,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,359. The company has a market cap of $46.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $563.15 and its 200-day moving average is $513.97. Equinix Inc has a 52 week low of $335.29 and a 52 week high of $609.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($3.45). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 20.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $2.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $9.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 47.56%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

