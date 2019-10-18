Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jaguar Health, Inc. is a natural-products pharmaceuticals company. It focused on developing and commercializing novel, sustainably derived gastrointestinal products for both human prescription use and animals. The company through its subsidiary Napo Pharmaceuticals Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals. Its product pipeline consists of Mytesi(R), Canalevia(TM), Equilevia(TM) and Neonorm (TM). Jaguar Health Inc., formerly known as Jaguar Animal Health Inc., is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Jaguar Health alerts:

JAGX has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Jaguar Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Jaguar Health in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $10.00 target price on Jaguar Health and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

JAGX stock remained flat at $$0.73 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,609. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.70. Jaguar Health has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $39.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $33.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($9.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.61) by ($3.48). Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 727.27% and a negative return on equity of 698.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jaguar Health will post -5.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James J. Bochnowski bought 180,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $361,164.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jaguar Health stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.05% of Jaguar Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage natural-products pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals for the global marketplace from plants used traditionally in rainforest areas.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jaguar Health (JAGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.