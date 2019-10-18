Jagged Peak Energy Inc to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share, Piper Jaffray Companies Forecasts (NYSE:JAG)

Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Jagged Peak Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst K. Harrison now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.50. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Jagged Peak Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $146.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.30 million. Jagged Peak Energy had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 18.73%. Jagged Peak Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on JAG. Citigroup lowered their price target on Jagged Peak Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Jagged Peak Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Williams Capital lowered Jagged Peak Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered Jagged Peak Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Nomura started coverage on Jagged Peak Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

JAG opened at $7.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.09. Jagged Peak Energy has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $14.10.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $311,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $590,000. Luminus Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 953.7% during the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,580,498 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,498 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 5,513.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,027 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,884 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 211,548 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 53,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Shonn D. Stahlecker sold 8,000 shares of Jagged Peak Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $53,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 452,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,682.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jagged Peak Energy Company Profile

Jagged Peak Energy Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it held an 87% average working interest in approximately 79,500 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 118,890 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 89% average working interest in 143 net productive wells.

