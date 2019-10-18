Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of Jadestone Energy Inc (LON:JSE) rose 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 53.50 ($0.70) and last traded at GBX 53.25 ($0.70), approximately 145,716 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53 ($0.69).

JSE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jadestone Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on shares of Jadestone Energy in a research note on Friday, September 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 52.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 53.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.51 million and a PE ratio of 10.87.

In other news, insider Iain McLaren purchased 112,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of £54,177.60 ($70,792.63).

About Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE)

Jadestone Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, development, and exploration and appraisal activities in Australia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines. Its two producing assets include the Stag Oilfield located in the Carnarvon Basin, offshore Western Australia with a total proved and probable reserves of 17.1 million barrels of oil; and the Ogan Komering production sharing contract located onshore South Sumatra, Indonesia.

