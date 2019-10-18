iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC owned 0.05% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $3,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5,553.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,010,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after buying an additional 992,503 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 173.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 175,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,704,000 after purchasing an additional 111,400 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,576,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 710,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,835,000 after purchasing an additional 23,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 511.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,039,000 after purchasing an additional 22,326 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $224.85. The stock had a trading volume of 6,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,359. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $179.75 and a 1 year high of $231.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $223.26 and its 200-day moving average is $223.19.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.6449 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

