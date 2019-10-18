iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Investment Partners LTD.

Investment Partners LTD. cut its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.4% of Investment Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWP. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 141.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Titan Capital Management LLC CA bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $142.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.34. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.97 and a fifty-two week high of $148.54.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.1892 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 0.8%.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

