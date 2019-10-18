iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML) Trading Down 0.1%

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML)’s stock price traded down 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.65 and last traded at $26.65, 157 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at $26.67.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.65.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.2%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESML. Main Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 14,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period.

