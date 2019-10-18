iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Purchased by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 236.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,615,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,066,000 after buying an additional 4,648,690 shares during the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,075,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,499,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,839,000 after acquiring an additional 531,450 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 667,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,450,000 after acquiring an additional 205,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 607,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,178,000 after acquiring an additional 15,692 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWJ traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $57.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,376,738. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $48.99 and a 52-week high of $57.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.80.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

